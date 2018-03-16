Many Characters Will Die in 'Game of Thrones' Season 8, HBO Executive Reveals

HBO Kit Harington plays Jon Snow on "Game of Thrones" on HBO.

An HBO executive has revealed that the final season of "Game of Thrones" will feature a lot of main character deaths.

Fans of the hit HBO television show should brace themselves for the final season of "Game of Thrones" as it has been revealed that a number of fan-favorite characters will be facing their demise once season 8 airs next year.

According to a report published by Variety, the senior vice president for drama of HBO Francesca Orsi had been in Israel just recently, along with programming president Casey Bloys, and there, she revealed how powerful of a moment it was when the cast of the series had finished their first script reading and found out about their characters' fates.

"It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our career," she said. "None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started to fall down to their deaths," Orsi added.

Not only that, according to Orsi, once the script reading had concluded, the entire room gave showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss a 15-minute standing ovation.

After that, Orsi revealed that they are hoping to continue what they had begun with "Game of Thrones" with potential spin-offs. She said, "It feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it. That's why it spawned three, four, five spinoffs," adding that "we're going big."

While the news of potential spin-offs already in HBO's plans may excite many fans, it would still not be enough to soothe the pain that would surely come when season eight returns and their favorite characters start dying.

And speaking of characters, it has been revealed that Carice Van Houten would be returning for the show's final season to reprise her role as Melisandre. She had been a quiet figure throughout the seventh season and did not even appear in most of its episodes, but fans could be assured that the red priestess is back. However, no one knows what her plans are and what fate lies before her.