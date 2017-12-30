Twitter/3lion_anime Key visual art for the second cour of the second season of the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, “3-gatsu no Lion,” also known as “March Comes in Like a Lion,” featuring the current meijin, Touji Souya, and the series’ main protagonist, Rei Kiriyama.

The second cour of the sophomore season of the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "3-Gatsu no Lion," also known as "March Comes in Like a Lion," is premiering in January, and a new visual art has been released by Shaft to commemorate this event.

The image, which was revealed on the series' official Twitter account, features Touji Souya and the series' main protagonist, Rei Kiriyama, who both seem to be heading off in opposite directions. And although the scene is one that depicts a level of tranquility, it also seems to tease an upcoming shogi face-off between the current meijin Touji, and the rookie-of-the-year winner, Rei.

Additionally, the upcoming second half of the season will be featuring new opening and ending theme songs. The opening theme titled "Haru ga Kite Bokura" will be performed by Unison Square Garden, while the ending theme, titled "I Am Standing," will be performed by 14-year-old Japanese singer, Ruann, who has reportedly written the song specifically for the series.

The synopsis for the upcoming 12th episode of the second season, which is also the 34th episode overall, teases a bullying incident instigated by Megumi and her crew, which will, in turn, cause the homeroom teacher to collapse and be hospitalized. The newly appointed principal of the school will then decide to investigate the matter by interviewing Hinata and Megumi's parents to get to the truth.

The series tells the story of a 17-year-old professional shogi player named Rei, who lives by himself, but eventually becomes acquainted with the Kawamoto sisters and the various happenings in their lives.

"March Comes in Like a Lion" season 2 returns for its second cour on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 11:10 p.m. JST on NHK. It will return to its usual broadcast schedule of 11:00 p.m. JST in the following weeks. Episodes will be available in regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.