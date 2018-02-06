Twitter/3lion_anime Key visual art for the second cour of the second season of the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, “3-gatsu no Lion,” also known as “March Comes in Like a Lion,” featuring the current meijin, Touji Souya, and the series’ main protagonist, Rei Kiriyama.

The second season of the Japanese drama-comedy anime series, "3-gatsu no Lion," also known as "March Comes in Like a Lion," will be going on a three-week hiatus following the recently aired 16th episode.

The announcement was made via the franchise's official Twitter account, citing the upcoming broadcast schedules of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games as the reason behind the three-week break. This means that there will be no new episodes airing on Feb. 10, 17, and 24.

Episode 16, which is also the 38th overall episode, saw Rei's self-proclaimed best friend, Nikaidou, leave the hospital, much to Rei's relief. It also seemed to have brought back the life and light to Rei's world after his match with the current meijin, Touji Souya.

On the other hand, the synopsis for the upcoming 17th episode teases an upcoming match between Shimada and the 66-year-old elderly shogi player, Yanagihara, who is being voiced by the Hochu Otsuka.

In his commentary about his character, Otsuka expressed his determination to play Yanagihara in line with the recent shogi boom, despite the fact that he did not play the game himself. And since he and the character are almost of the same age, Otsuka also revealed that he was able to forge a deep emotional link with Yanagihara, and has thus vowed to express his thoughts and words carefully.

"He is the example of the sadness, harshness, and depth that a man who lives in a world of winning and losing is going through," Otsuka added.

What kind of shogi match will Yanagihara and Shimada have?

"March Comes in Like a Lion" season 2 returns with episode 17 (39th overall) on Saturday, March 3, at 11 p.m. JST on NHK. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.