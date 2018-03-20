March Madness Bracket 2018 Final Four Predictions: Duke to Likely Take Home the Championship

Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Rhode Island Rams guard Jared Terrell in action against Oklahoma Sooners guard Kameron McGusty and center Jamuni McNeace.

The 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament just started, and analysts are already taking their picks on who will reign supreme this year.

The first round of the competition started last Thursday, March 15, and as some teams were eliminated early on, including the Miami Hurricanes and Oklahoma Sooners.

By Saturday, many fans were bemoaning the poor outcome of the games, as the expected upsets and buzzer-beaters were notably absent. Instead of the expected showdown between powerhouses, Villanova, Duke and Kentucky decimated their opponents with double-digit wins. As some fans complained, it was hardly the "March Madness" they were expecting to see every year.

Duke's triumph over Rhode Island has put the team on top of many analysts' list. In a report by CBS Sports, three experts chose the Blue Devils as the frontrunner of the competition.

Gary Parrish, a college basketball insider, stated that the team has the nation's most talented roster of players and coaches. He predicted that by April, Mike Krzyzewski would have scored his sixth national championship while Marvin Bagley would be the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. SportsLine analyst Josh Nagel agrees, claiming that Duke has the best starting five in the country.

According to Nagel, the Blue Devils will have the championship in the bag if they avoid foul trouble, fatigue and serious injuries. They have reportedly proven to be the most balanced and the toughest in a single-elimination format, so his money is on them.

Jerry Palm, a Bracketology Expert, likewise stated that the team is bound to win. He said that though there is no "sure thing" in college basketball, it would be unwise to bet against a team with the "best talent" and "best coach." Duke's combined offense and defense make them unstoppable.

This year's NCAA Final Four is set to take place on March 31 and April 2 in San Antonio.