'Marco Polo' Star Benedict Wong to Lead 'Deadly Class' Syfy Series

Benedict Wong, who led Netflix's "Marco Polo" from 2014 to 2016, will be back on the small screen. The actor snagged an important role in Syfy's adaptation of "Deadly Class."

Image Comics

The actor will play Master Lin in the upcoming series. His character is described as the deadly and feared head of the School for the Deadly Arts, which trains the most damaged kids from around the world.

Wong previously played Kublai Khan in the Netflix period drama "Marco Polo," which ran for two seasons. The actor is also best known for his role as Wong, the sidekick in "Doctor Strange" that stars Benedict Cumberbatch.

"Deadly Class" will center on a teenager named Marcus Lopez, played by Benjamin Wadsworth, who is a social outcast. Rage fills Marcus' heart as he struggles to survive in the streets of San Francisco.

Marcus becomes a recruit in the school for assassins. The teenager, however, follows a moral code, which comes into conflict with what he's supposed to learn and do from his master.

Rick Remender created and published the horror action graphic novel "Deadly Class" with Wes Craig in 2014. The story is set against an '80s backdrop.

Aside from Wong and Wadsworth, Lana Condor ("X-Men: Apocalypse) will play Sara, the schools best student. The Yakuza sent Sara to train under Master Lin so she can redeem herself.

Rounding up the rest of the cast who will play the students are Maria Gabriela de Faria as Maria, the most unstable student, Luke Tennie as Willie, who comes from a Los Angeles gang, Liam James as Billy, the son of a corrupt cop, and Michael Duval as Chico, the son of drug lord.

"Deadly Class" is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions. Development began in 2016 with Anthony Russo and Joseph V. Joe Russo ("Captain America: The Winter Soldier") as executive producers.

Syfy plans the show's debut for 2018 but an actual premiere date has not yet been announced.