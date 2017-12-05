Margot Robbie Confirms Separate Harley Quinn Spinoff

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) Margot Robbie during the world premiere of "Suicide Squad" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016.

Fans will see a lot more Harley Quinn in the big screen in the years to come.

In an interview with MTV News, Margot Robbie, who portrayed the character last year in "Suicide Squad," has confirmed that a solo film featuring the villainess is in the works.

This Harley Quinn project, which is being made under the star's own production company LuckyChap Entertainment, will see her join forces with her "girl gang."

I've been working on a separate spinoff for Harley for a while now. I kept saying it while we were filming "Suicide Squad." I was like, "She needs her girlfriends."

This puts the Harley Quinn-related movies in development to four. As fans know, Harleen Quinzel's alter-ego will be back in the "Suicide Squad" sequel.

She will also appear on a film focused on the Gotham City Sirens in which she will team up with Poison Ivy and Catwoman. Finally, there is also a purported Joker and Harley team-up movie on the agenda.

This is not counting the 26-episode adult-oriented animated series in development for DC's yet-to-be-named streaming service. The team behind that project hopes Robbie will provide the voice for the character.

However, the "Goodbye Christopher Robin" actress herself is unsure which of these projects will go into production first, but she can safely say that she will be back as it next year.

I, honestly, don't think anyone knows what's going to be the next thing to happen, but I think everyone's keen to get Harley back on screen. So everyone is working on lots of different versions of what that could be.

Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad," which marked the character's live-action debut, is deemed one of the best things about the heavily criticized movie about the "worst heroes ever."

In the same MTV interview, the "I, Tonya" star responded to the criticism: