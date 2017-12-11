Margot Robbie News: Harley Quinn Actress Proud to be Part of DCEU, Thanks To 'Wonder Woman'

Facebook/Suicide Squad Despite the flaws of "Suicide Squad," many rave about Margot Robbie's performance as Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie feels proud that she is a part of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) because of Gal Gadot.

While promoting her currently showing movie, "I, Tonya," Robbie revealed that she could not help but feel proud that she is a part of the DCEU after watching "Wonder Woman" in the theaters. Since then, every time she sees Gadot, who played the titular role in the DC blockbuster movie, Robbie revealed she feels the urge to wrap her arms around her.

"As soon as I saw Wonder Woman at the cinema, I immediately wrote to her (Gadot) and Patty and said how proud they had made me feel to be a woman in the DC universe. I sat there watching that movie, and not only was I engrossed in the film 'cause it's a brilliant film, I thought, 'I'm a woman in the DC universe and they right now have made me so proud to be there.' So yeah, anytime I see Gal I wanna give her a big hug,'" Robbie said in a recent interview with People.

It's interesting to note that there is a budding friendship between the two stars despite the fact that their respective roles in the DCEU are from opposing sides. While Gadot is a superhero, that of Robbie's is a villain, Harley Quinn, as featured in last year's "Suicide Squad."

On the other hand, in a separate interview with MTV, Robbie revealed that she has been working on a solo "Harley Quinn" movie apart from the already announced "Gotham City Sirens," "Suicide Squad 2" and the still untitled "Harley Quinn-Joker" movie. According to the actress, the solo "Harley Quinn" movie will finally give the character her female gang, something that she had always wished for while filming "Suicide Squad."

Despite the several projects that will bring back her fan-favorite "Suicide Squad" character, though, Robbie is unsure which one will enter production first.

"But I think everyone's keen to get Harley back on screen," Robbie said.