Margot Robbie Rumors: Actress to First Reprise Harley Quinn Role in 'Birds of Prey' Movie

Facebook/Suicide Squad Shown is Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in a scene from "Suicide Squad."

Margot Robbie may reprise her Harley Quinn role in the 2016 "Suicide Squad" via the "Birds of Prey" movie.

There is no denying that despite critics shredding "Suicide Squad" into pieces, the DC and Warner Bros blockbuster has made Robbie a breakout star, thanks to her impressive portrayal of Harley Quinn. While the actress is expected to reprise the role for "Suicide Squad 2," rumors claim that the actress may first don the iconic DC villain's costume once more in the "Birds of Prey" movie.

According to sources, while nothing much has been heard about "Birds of Prey" since it was announced, the movie is still very much in the pipeline. Although it is also possible that fans will see Robbie as Harley Quinn for the second time via "Suicide Squad 2" or "Harley Quinn vs The Joker," it is said that the actress is more interested in "Birds of Prey."

Nonetheless, it is also alleged that "Birds of Prey" will feature other female villains and superheroes, and will not cast the spotlight on Harley Quinn alone, pretty much like the other announced "Gotham City Sirens." In fact, it is suspected that the two movies may be connected and be packaged as a pair.

As of this writing, there is no official statement from Warner Bros as to what movie will feature Robbie as Harley Quinn for the second time. In the event that she will, indeed, appear in "Birds of Prey" first, some speculate that she may even be excluded from "Suicide Squad 2," which is slated to begin its principal photography this fall.

Robbie is also rumored to reunite with Leonardo DiCaprio for a Quentin Tarantino movie slated for a 2019 release. The two first worked together via the 2013 movie "The Wolf of Wall Street," which was also directed by Tarantino.

Will Robbie really be seen as Harley Quinn for the second time via "Birds of Prey?" Will her character really be excluded from "Suicide Squad 2?"

Fans can only speculate for now.