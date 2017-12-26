Margot Robbie Says She'll Be Back as Harley Quinn Soon

Facebook/SuicideSquad Despite the flaws of "Suicide Squad," many rave about Margot Robbie's performance as Harley Quinn.

Despite lack of updates about Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn's next movie, it looks like it won't be long before fans finally catch her again on the big screen. Recently, the actress hinted that she'll be back as fan-favorite "Suicide Squad" character soon.

While busy promoting "I, Tonya" earlier this week, Robbie was asked a when she would return as Harley Quinn. Although the actress did not give a definitive answer, she said it'll be sometime in 2018. "I think we're very close, actually," she told Collider. Robbie did not specify the movie where she'll appear next as the pigtail-rocking, bubblegum-chewing villainess, but there are speculations that it's either the "Suicide Squad" sequel or the "Harley Quinn vs The Joker" movie. Previously, it was also reported that Harley Quinn would appear in a "Harley Quinn" standalone movie and the "Gotham City Sirens," but updates about those movies remain scarce as of this time.

"Everyone has been working really hard, myself included, to get Harley Quinn back on screen. I think it will be quite soon. There's so much more to explore with her. I can't wait! I hope next year, but with bigger films, it takes a lot longer to get it all up and running," she said.

Since appearing in the first "Suicide Squad" movie, Harley Quinn has been one of the most fan-favorite villainesses in film history. Since the sequel to the first movie is rumored to kick off production in 2018, it's possible that Robbie is returning to the character next year.

Details about "Suicide Squad 2" are still kept under wraps, and even Robbie herself mentioned that she had no idea what director Gavin O'Connor's take would be on the sequel. However, she expressed how much she loved her character in the first movie, saying, "I didn't get enough of her! I was like, 'I need to keep playing her!' I love her so much."

"Suicide Squad 2" is slated for release in 2019.