Margot Robbie to Reprise Harley Quinn Role in 2018 Film

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Margot Robbie to reprise her role as Harley Queen for a 2018 film.

Actress Margot Robbie has revealed that she would be reprising her role as Harley Quinn for a movie next year.

While a lot of people may not have enjoyed the 2016 film "Suicide Squad," there are those who think that at least some of the characters should be given a chance. By "some characters," that probably meant the psychologist-turned-psychopathic villainess Harley Quinn. Now, Margot Robbie has confirmed that she would, in fact, be reprising the role for a production slated to begin next year.

The 27-year-old actress broke the news during Variety's "Actors-on-Actors" where she appeared alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

What's interesting is that the actress did not confirm whether her reprisal of the role would be for a second "Suicide Squad" film or for another more independent one featuring the character. There had long been rumors of a sequel to "Suicide Squad" because, despite the negative reception, it was still considered a box office success.

For her part, Robbie first gained fame through the Leonardo DiCaprio-led "Wolf of Wallstreet," but it was "Suicide Squad" that had made her a household name and while the film may not have been a critical success, fans had praised the actress for her portrayal of the mad Harley Quinn. And it seems that even Warner Bros. themselves had caught wind of this positive reception towards Harley Quinn that rumors had begun circulating online of a couple of films centered around the character.

"Harley's one of those insane characters and people do seem to really like her, so I hope I get to keep playing her," Robbie said during the interview.

Interestingly, the actress had also revealed that she had signed for "Suicide Squad" due to her love for another film which starred Jake Gyllenhaal. "The reason I signed on for Suicide Squad was because I love End of Watch so much and I saw it about four times at the cinema," she explained.