Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn to Appear in Another Project Before 'Suicide Squad 2'?

Facebook/Suicide Squad Shown is Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in a scene from "Suicide Squad."

Fans' anticipation for Margot Robbie's return as Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad 2" may be undeniably high this time, but new reports suggest that she might appear in another project before the highly anticipated "Suicide Squad" sequel.

The three potential projects featuring Robbie's iconic character include "Suicide Squad 2," "Birds of Prey" and the "Joker vs. Harley Quinn" movie. Although fans have not heard much about "Birds of Prey" in a while, Robbie has reportedly taken some personal interest in the project, which already has a scriptwriter.

Back in 2016, Warner Bros. tapped "Bumblebee" writer Christina Hodson to write the script for "Birds of Prey." Since then, fans have not heard any word about the project. Fans once believed that "Birds of Prey" must be the new title of "Gotham City Sirens," which already has "Suicide Squad" director David Ayer attached, but more recent reports indicate that the two are two different projects.

"Birds of Prey" will feature multiple heroes and villains within the DC Extended Universe. Apart from that, no other detail about the project is known as of this time. There is also no indication of what DC heroes and villains will be featured in its story.

Interestingly, Harley Quinn was not an official member of the "Birds of Prey" in the comics, although she was part of the short-lived animated TV series of the same title. In the original comics, Harley Quinn was instead a member of The Secret Six, who serve as foils to the Birds of Prey on one shared mission.

As for "Suicide Squad 2," the project has been pretty slow. Since Ayer was confirmed to helm the project, fans have not heard any word from Warner Bros. as to its production. As of now, "Suicide Squad 2" and "Birds of Prey" are the two potential Harley Quinn movies with a confirmed scriptwriter and director so it's likely that either of the two will be Robbie's next outing as the iconic character.