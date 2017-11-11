Mariah Carey Accused of Sexual Harassment by Former Bodyguard

(Photo: Reuters/Stephanie Keith) Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is shown in this photo.

Mariah Carey's former bodyguard Michael Anello is threatening to sue the singer for sexual harassment while also revealing that she constantly humiliated him.

In a draft of the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Anello claimed that the "Touch My Body" singer was flouncing around only in her lingerie while he was on duty.

Carey also reportedly performed "sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello." One time, she reportedly instructed him to move some luggage in her room, only to see her there wearing a see-through negligee that was open.

When Anello tried to leave, Carey apparently insisted him to move the luggage. He went on to say that he left the room and that there was not any physical contact.

Anello also recalled that Carey called him names and constantly put him down. The "Always Be My Baby" singer reportedly referred to him and his colleagues from the LA-based Anello Security and Consulting skinheads, white supremacists and KKK members.

On one occasion, Carey allegedly said that she "wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people," which is, based on an interview from 1990, is something that she herself takes issue in.

Per Page Six, she called out a Playboy reviewer who referred to her as a "white girl who can sing." She said at that time:

It seems that most people don't know much about interracial children.

Anello intends to sue over a $220,000 unpaid invoice for the security service that his company provided Carey from June 2015 through May 2017 — this in addition to $511,000 for a couple more remaining years on a security contract.

According to TMZ, Carey's camp has already reached out to Anello's lawyer and has agreed to pay certain invoices. However, Anello is apparently not satisfied with the amount they intend to give him. Either way, the lawsuit is currently on hold since they are in the middle of negotiations.