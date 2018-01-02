Mariah Carey New Year's Eve Performance Redeems Singer After Lip-Synching Disaster Of 2016

REUTERS/Stephanie Keith Mariah Carey during her New Year's Eve performance in Times Square in New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

Mariah Carey, wearing a white fur-coat,long earrings, and a gold-colored glittery dress during a frigid New Year's eve took the stage in Times Square to close out 2017. In one performance the singer made the disaster that was the 2016 New Yaer performance seem like it happened a long, long time ago.

Of course this wasn't the only thing that made last Sunday's performance different. Mariah's number did not feature the backup dancers and only minimal choreography. She also stayed on in mostly one spot onstage for the majority of her performance, further removing any possibility of a disaster.

She started a two-song set at 11:38 p.m. ET with her 1990 single "Vision of Love." However before she was able to follow it up with the 1993 hit "Hero," she said she wanted her tea, and she wanted it bad.

"Happy New Year!" she said, addressing the crowd. "Just want to take a sip of tea if they'll let me. They told me there would be tea. Oh! It's a disaster. O.K. Well, we'll just have to rough it. I'm going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea. But we're going to try and do this one for you."

Even without tea, Mariah's performance gathered strength throughout the set without any obvious glitches. After greeting the New Year at midnight, she went on to sing a rendition of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York," which was blaring over speakers. Minutes later, she was spotted giving an interview with Ryan Seacrest, the host of the night's festivities for Dick Clark Productions.

Found my tea!

It doesn't end there however as the singer was later spotted sipping a cup of tea while sporting the $50 million breakup ring from her ex-fiance James Packer. All in all, Mariah's 2018 New Year performance was infinitely better than her previous one.