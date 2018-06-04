Mariah Carey Struggling to Sell Tickets for Las Vegas Show?

Instagram/mariahcarey Featured in the image is singer Mariah Carey

Pop superstar Mariah Carey might need to work extra hard to promote her Las Vegas shows if she wants more people to buy the tickets.

A source reportedly told The New York Post's Page Six that there are a lot of seats that are still available for the opening night of her "Butterfly Returns" tour on Thursday, July 5.

"It's a disaster," the insider stated. "Scalpers bought a bunch of the tix and are freaking out," the source added.

According to the report, the dismal ticket sales of Carey's shows could be blamed on the firing of her manager Stella Bulochnikov back in November.

The source claimed that Bulochnikov was planning to book her at a smaller venue in Las Vegas so that they can claim that all their shows were sold-out. Instead, they booked her at the Ceasars that has a 4,300-seating capacity.

However, the singer's publicist denied the rumors that the ticket sales are nowhere near their expectations. "These allegations are false and come from a source that must be desperate to pretend to be in the know . . . Look forward to seeing you at the Vegas show — if you can get a seat!" the publicist stated.

Carey's publicist also claimed that there is no truth to the rumors that the "I Still Believe" singer is having money problems after it was revealed that she sold the 35-carat diamond engagement ring from her ex-fiancé James Packer for $2.1 million.

The singer fired Bulochnikov and several other employees last year. During that time, the manager released a statement claiming that decision to part ways had been mutual. "After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management," the statement that was reported by Variety reads.

But in April, Bulochnikov's lawyers filed a case against the Grammy-awarded singer for violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, California Fair Employment and Housing Act, breach of contract, as well as breach of fiduciary duty, among other cases.

TMZ also reported that the former manager is also accusing the singer of sexual harassment because she frequently stood in front of her naked. She was also claimed that Carey has problems with substance abuse.

However, Carey's representative told E! News that the former manager's case is not telling the truth and that she was fired because she was not doing her job well.

"Stella was not under contract for employment. She has been spreading false rumors to any media outlet that will publish them. We won't respond to lies and threats. Again, if this frivolous and baseless claim is filed, we will defend against it vigorously and successfully. It is also interesting to note that this is the first lawyer who will move forward on Stella's behalf, having previously gone through three others who wouldn't," the singer's rep stated.

Carey is currently represented by JAY-Z's talent management agency Roc Nation.

At the moment, Carey remains silent regarding the sales status of her Las Vegas residency shows.