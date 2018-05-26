Wikimedia Commons/Charles Haynes Controversial celebrity chef Mario Batali

Joe Bastianich plans to personally talk to all the B & B Hospitality Group employees who will be affected by the closure of their restaurants in line with Mario Batali's sexual misconduct allegations.

In two months, three of Batali and Bastianich's restaurants at the Las Vegas Strip will have to close down after the owner of the properties where their restaurants were situated severed ties with the celebrity chef for being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Time cited the letter sent by Bastianich to their almost 300 workers regarding the planned closure of their Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, and the B & B Ristorante at The Venetian and Palazzo resorts to inform them about the closure.

"These restaurants have continued to succeed, and they are a tribute to every one of you who works in them and brings great dining experiences to our guests," Bastianich wrote in the letter. "Unfortunately, our partner in these restaurants, Las Vegas Sands Corp., has decided to end our relationship," he added.

However, he promised all employees that he will personally visit all three restaurants to talk to them about their impending closure.

Eater also cited a portion of the letter, saying that the company is planning to help the affected employees to transition to new jobs. Bastianich also mentioned that he is starting to explore other options, yet he will need some time before he can implement them. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to do that in the next 60 days," the restauranteur and TV personality stated.

Los Angeles Times also reported that Las Vegas Sands was not the only company that moved to end their partnership with the controversial celebrity chef. According to the report, the B & B Hospitality Group is moving to end their business with Batali, and they are currently actively negotiating to buy his interests in their restaurants.

The move reportedly came after the New York Police Department confirmed that they were investigating a woman's claim during an interview with "60 Minutes" which aired on May 21 where she said that Batali drugged then sexually assaulted her at his Babbo restaurant back in 2004.

The chef denied the allegations and claimed that he never engaged in any non-consensual sex.

It was not the first time that the former "Iron Chef America" star was involved in a sexual misconduct controversy.

In December 2017, Eater released an extensive investigation where four women claimed that he sexually harassed some of his employees and fellow chefs in a span of two decades.

The chef issued an apology after the release of the report, saying: "That behavior was wrong, and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation, or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends, and family."

Because of the allegations, ABC asked Batali to step down from hosting the cooking-themed talk show titled "The Chew." Food Network also put their order for six more episodes of "Molto Mario" that was supposed to air this year on hold.

Batali has yet to release a statement about the upcoming closure of his restaurants in Las Vegas.