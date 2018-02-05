'Mario Kart Tour' Is Coming to Mobile Devices

Nintendo Gameplay screenshot for "Mario Kart Wii"

Nintendo recently announced the development of a mobile version for its "Mario Kart" series, "Mario Kart Tour," which will be available for both iOS and Android.

Nintendo of America took to Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 31, to announce the green light on the development of the mobile application. "The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019," Nintendo's tweet writes.

The slew of news that followed was nothing short of overwhelming, garnering much attention not just in the gaming or mobile worlds but also in mainstream press. Many people grew up with the famous Nintendo flagship franchise, and are excited to have another entry of it available on their mobile devices.

Nintendo's previous attempt at a mobile title, "Super Mario Run," broke download records in its first week, earning 37 million downloads and $14 million in only three days. "Super Mario Run" launched in December of 2016, and has been downloaded more than 200 million times, despite its hefty price tag.

"Super Mario Kart" first launched on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in 1992 as the first title in the racing series spin-off. Following its worldwide success as one of the best-selling SNES games, the racing series continued on to other platforms and consoles such as the Wii, Wii U, GameCube, N64, and several Game Boy versions.

"Mario Kart Tour" has no official release date announced, but Nintendo has stated its target as somewhere between April 2018 and March 2019.

In other recent news, Nintendo has also announced a new "Super Mario" movie in the works. Nintendo approached "Despicable Me" and "Minions" studio, Illumination, to work on the upcoming film. The new film will be the first since the 1993 movie starring Bob Hoskins as Mario.