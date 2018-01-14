'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' DLC: Donkey Kong Finally Joins the Game

(Photo: Nintendo) Donkey Kong.

The second downloadable content (DLC) for "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" will bring Donkey Kong to the fray.

The beloved character will be playable in the game in addition to an original story and a new world. Donkey Kong has been part of the franchise since the beginning so fans are excited to see him in action in the game.

Donkey Kong makes things extra interesting in "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" thanks to his massive size. Ubisoft Milan creative director Davide Soliani says of the addition:

When we first started working on Donkey Kong as a new character for a new story of "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle," we started to think about how he would impact the battle system. He has big arms, so we wanted to use them extensively through the combat. And he's a gorilla, so it makes sense for him to have more mobility options.

Soliani says that the latest "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" addition is more than just brawns, which alone will make him an instant favorite to players on the character.

He's not just a powerful character. He can also be very goofy, and that's why his presence in the game, along with the Rabbids, allowed us to present different kinds of humorous interactions in the storytelling.

"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" composer Grant Kirkhope was brought specifically to work on the music for Donkey Kong's moments, thanks to his work on "Donkey Kong 64."

We tried to find new sources of musical inspiration for the story while simultaneously staying true to the themes from the Donkey Kong universe that players already love.

Donkey Kong makes his entrance in "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" in spring. The DLC will be included in the Season Pass, but can also be purchased separately for a yet to be announced price.