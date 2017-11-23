'Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle' DLC: Leak Reveals Nintendo Is Cooking Up Something Big for Next Expansion

(Photo: Nintendo) A screenshot from "Mario Rabbids: Kingdom Battle."

There will be a lot to look forward to in the second downloadable content (DLC) for "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle," if the latest leak is anything to go by.

A listing for the Gold Edition version of the turn-based tactical role-playing hit has recently become the talk of the community as it makes mention of a new playable hero gracing the game along with an "exclusive new world."

What excites fans about this leak is the idea that a potential addition to the "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" roster is on the way.

After all, the first DLC for the game called Ultra Challenge Pack did not come with one although it did provide players with a lot to explore such as a brand new co-op campaign with five exclusive co-op maps, eight new Ultra Hard Challenges for added difficulty and 16 new weapons at their disposal.

The listing states that the new hero and world will be available "early" next year, which is in line with previous reports that the second expansion for "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" will be released on Jan. 16.

There is no way of knowing yet who this new heroic personality joining the game will be. Either way, gamers are simply excited about getting to meet someone new in the title, which was released back in August.

However, with less than a couple of months to go before the purported release of the second "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" DLC, gamers can expect official new details to be announced by Nintendo in the weeks to come.

Priced at $79.99, the "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" Gold Edition will be packaged with a copy of the game and the Season Pass, which also includes the Ultra Challenge Pack. It will be available physically and digitally.