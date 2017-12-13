'Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle' Gets A Free Versus Mode Update

Ubisoft/Nintendo Key art for "Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle."

Players of the Nintendo Switch exclusive title "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" can now test their tactical skills against one another with the game's latest software update that introduces a new local Versus Mode. The new mode allows two players to go head-to-head using the same screen, all for free!

Players can either use a pair of JoyCons or Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers to play with each being able to freely pick three different heroes from the eight that are available in the main game. Each character will also have three unique pre-sets to choose between granting them specific statistics and skills that can be used by players to plan their strategy.

Battlefields will also see random bonus items that allow characters to perform additional actions, deal double damage, and more once collected. Each battle can be customized to the players' preferred settings such as adding a timer, limiting the number of turns, or removing all items.

For those excited to try out the new mode, keep in mind that this is available for local competitive play only. They also need to have a Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers or an extra pair of JoyCons as a single pair can only be used by one player.

The good thing about the new "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" local Versus Mode though is that when Nintendo adds the new payment model early on in 2018 for online play, Switch owners can still enjoy competitive games with their friends for free.

The game has been a massive success story for Nintendo despite the eyebrow-raising premise. It also had little in terms of marketing time as it was released at the tail-end of the summer despite only being announced during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo back in June. It has since gone on to win a number of awards and continues to be a decent seller for Nintendo.

Looking to join in on the Mario + Rabbids fun? "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" is exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch.