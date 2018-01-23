Donkey Kong expected to be added to the game sometime in the spring

Earlier this month, developers confirmed that they were adding a new hero to "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle," with that being none other than Donkey Kong.

The simian is a character familiar to many long-time Nintendo fans. And now, he is about to be introduced to a new generation of gamers.

So how exactly are the developers planning to make their version of Donkey Kong a memorable character?

The creative director at Ubisoft Milan, Davide Soliani, recently talked about the Donkey Kong announcement and how this new downloadable content character could really shake things up inside the game.

First off, Soliani commented on how Donkey Kong's physique was going to impact how he worked in battle.

The creative director hinted that Donkey Kong's big arms would be prominently featured in combat and added that they were also working to emphasize his ability to move around quickly.

The announcement trailer for Donkey Kong also showed him using a banana as a boomerang. Since he will need a weapon to function well inside "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle's" combat system, the developers might just go ahead and give him that banana boomerang full-time, which should turn him into an even more interesting DLC addition.

Donkey Kong is also set to be featured in a new storyline, and Soliani explained that his personality had an impact on what kind of story will be told.

Owing to his "goofy" nature, Soliani shared that they have been able to come up with different humorous interactions featuring Donkey Kong that should provide some welcome chuckles in-between the intense battles.

Players do not need to wait that long to see how Donkey Kong's inclusion will change the game as he is already expected to be added sometime this spring.

More news about other additions coming to "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" should be made available in the near future.