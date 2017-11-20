'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' News: 'Gold Edition' Released, Will Include 'Exclusive World' and 'New Hero'

'Exclusive world' and 'new hero' expected to be introduced early next year

Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle official website A new hero will be added to 'Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle' next year

A new edition of "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" has just been released, and it contains some extra features that may be of interest to fans.

The new "Gold Edition" of the game is now available for fans to purchase, and it features some bonus content for fans to enjoy.

First off, players who opt to get this special edition will be granted access to eight additional solo challenges plus five more co-op maps.

The "Gold Edition" gives players 16 new weapons as well.

Even if players are not interested in the additional maps, challenges or weapons, there may still be reasons for them to check out this new variant.

According to the listing for the game that can currently be seen on Nintendo's official website, "Gold Edition" purchasers will also be allowed to explore an "exclusive world" that features a "new hero."

Developers have yet to offer any clear clues of who this "new hero" could be, but several of the game's fans have some ideas.

Over on ResetEra, some fans have put forth their suggestions for who the "new hero" added to "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" could be.

Rayman has proven to be a popular suggestion, and as some fans pointed out, it would make sense if he was indeed the new character introduced since only one spot has apparently opened up and he would not require a Rabbid counterpart.

Other fans are hoping that either Wario or Waluigi could be added to the game.

One more character getting some support from fans as a potential addition is Princess Rosalina.

While developers have not unveiled the identity of this new hero just yet, they should announce that important bit of information soon as the character will be added early next year.

More news about "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" should be made available soon.