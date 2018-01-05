'Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle' Rumors: Release Date for the Story DLC Pack May Already Be Known

Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle official website A new hero is expected to be added to 'Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle' via the story DLC pack

Many "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" players have been waiting for the arrival of a new story-driven add-on for quite some time. And now, there is a chance that the date they need to mark on their calendars has been revealed.

Over on Twitter, "@SwitchIndie" posted a few images of some listings found on the Japanese eShop. As Siliconera noted, one of the listings shown was for the still-unreleased story add-on, and interestingly enough, there was an exact release date listed for it.

Going by what was indicated in the listing, the story downloadable content pack could be released for the game on June 30.

It is unclear if that release date is already official, and even if it is, there is a chance that it may only apply for Japan.

Thus far, developers have yet to announce an exact date of arrival for the story add-on in North America.

While the exact release date for "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle's" story add-on has not been made official just yet, some details about what it will contain have been provided previously.

As seen in an earlier post on Nintendo's official website, the story DLC pack is expected to feature "an exclusive world" together with a new hero. The identity of the new hero has not been revealed just yet.

Earlier DLC packs released for the game include the "Steampunk Pack," "Pixel Pack" and the "Ultra Challenge Pack."

Included in the "Pixel Pack" are eight primary weapons, with those being the ASCII Eradicator, Bait N Switch Bruiser, Boom Broom, Cartridge Commander, Hostile Voxel, Raster Blaster, Retro Deflator and The Fragmenter.

The "Steampunk Pack" features eight secondary weapons, and they are the Baleful Bad-Ender, Calamitous Coupe, Cranial Abogator, Defalcating Dandy, Direly Dulcet Doomsayer, Effectual Atomizer, Exalted Entropic Eggs and the Jeopardous Jalopy.

The "Ultra Challenge Pack" includes new challenges and five exclusive co-op maps.

More news about "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" should be made available soon.