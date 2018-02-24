Mark Cuban News: Dallas Mavericks Owner Faced With Two Controversies

Reuters/Mike Blake Mark Cuban recently expressed disbelief that sexual allegations became rampant under his ownership of the Dallas Mavericks.

Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks organization, is facing two controversies that feature a massive fine by the NBA and a sexual harassment case involving one former executive of the Dallas Mavericks.

The first problem for Cuban was something familiar for the billionaire ever since owning a team in the NBA. The young owner has been fined worth $600,000 for comments "that is detrimental to the integrity of the NBA," as NBA commissioner Adam Silver would put it.

These comments were about "tanking" the season of the Dallas Mavericks. Cuban said this during NBA Hall of Famer Julius Erving's podcast, "House Call With Dr. J."

Cuban admitted in the podcast that he had a meeting with his players and logically explained that tanking is their best option. The Jewish owner further noted that he said "they were only going to tank for one and a half season," referring to last season wherein the Mavericks sat their best players after being slashed out of playoff contention.

That move gave the Mavericks a promising player in the draft, being able to select Dennis Smith Jr. with the ninth pick. Now, the Mavericks look to even select higher in the 2018 draft after being one of the worst teams to start the season.

"You know, we weren't competing for the playoffs. I was like, look, losing is our best option," Cuban said in the podcast.

And now, just recently, the billionaire is faced with a sexual harassment case after his former president and CEO, Terdema Ussery, and Earl K. Sneed, a member of Mavs.com, were accused of sexual abuse by multiple anonymous women.

This issue spread like wildfire, with Cuban and the Mavericks being accused of creating a work environment that "abuses women." Now, Cuban immediately conducted a thorough and independent investigation with the help of two specialized prosecutors.

Sneed was immediately fired along with human resources director Buddy Pitman after finding both guilty. Ussery, on the other hand, is a tougher case as he is not associated with the Mavericks anymore. The former CEO also denied these allegations completely.

The NBA issued a statement saying that the league will "closely monitor" the situation, with all reports being directed to Cuban and Adam Silver immediately. The Mavericks in return should follow all recommendations given by the NBA.