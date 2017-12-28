Mark Hamill Apologizes For Criticizing 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' After Fan Backlash

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mark Hamill plays the iconic Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise.

Mark Hamill has apologized for criticizing "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and its director Rian Johnson. The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker in the long-running franchise, said he "regrets" voicing his "doubts and insecurities" in public and while creative differences are common in any project they usually remain private.

Previously, Hamill expressed his concerns after reading the film's script believing that "Luke had given up." He added that his character was no longer "my Luke Skywalker" but rather a role asked him to do in order to "serve the story well." The actor claimed that he and Rian had "a fundamental difference" between them and that the "crux" of his problem was that Luke was being written in a certain way to fit the ending of the film.

These statements didn't sit well with fans, however, who used them as examples of Hamill considering the film not a "true" "Star Wars" film, a view that continues to grow among hardcore fans alongside the backlash. This prompted the actor to take to social media in order to explain his side saying that all he wanted was "to make a good movie."

I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill https://t.co/8ujJfBuEdV — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 26, 2017

Despite the backlash, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was a massive success quickly recouping its production cost in its first two weeks in the box office. However, there were some hiccups as with the film setting a new record for the largest drop in earnings between the first two weeks of showing.

As for Hamill, it seems his worst nightmares have come true with a considerable number of the fandom being upset with him. His vocal criticism of Johnson regarding the characterization of Luke over the past year helped to feed into the backlash that should be taken seriously.

Hopefully, he can redeem himself and pass on to pop-culture legend with his reputation untarnished like his fellow "Star Wars" veteran Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher.