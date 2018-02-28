Mark Hamill Latest News: Shows Interest in Role for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actor Mark Hamill waves as he arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015.

American actor, Mark Hamill, recently announced his interest in being part of the ensemble of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

In a string of tweets, a fan requested the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director, James Gunn, if he would consider casting Hamill for one of the roles in the upcoming third film. Gunn replied to the request by stating that he and Hamill live in close proximity to one another, and that it is something that can definitely be discussed "over a cup of coffee" — if Hamill is interested.

To the delight of fans, Hamill joined the discussion and stated that he is interested in the potential project due to being an "unemployed actor," after his stint in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," and in order to fulfill his duty as a "good neighbor." It is notable to mention that this does not mean that anything is set in stone in terms of Hamill's participation for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and will entirely depend on how much of the story has already been penned by the film's writers.

Furthermore, Gunn announced back in October of last year that the first draft for the upcoming film's script is almost finished, which could mean that it may be too late for Gunn to find a role that Hamill may be interested in. However, it is also safe to assume that Hamill's potential draw will be more than enough leverage to sway Gunn to include him amongst the cast members of the quirky comic book film adaptation.

As of now, it is estimated that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will arrive some time in 2020 after the release of the highly-anticipated MCU film "Avengers: Infinity War" — where fans will also see the "Guardians of the Galaxy" characters such as Starlord, played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Zaldana's Gamora, David Bautista's Drax the Destroyer, and Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon.