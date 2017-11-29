Mark Hamill Makes Parody of Donald Trump's Time Magazine Tweet

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is "Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill.

With "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" just a few weeks away, it looks like actor Mark Hamill is already stepping up his trolling game. Known for being hilariously outspoken, Hamill recently took to Twitter to troll U.S. President Donald Trump and tease some leaking spoilers about his upcoming film at the same time.

On Friday, Hamill tweeted, "Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year" but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers. I said "no problem," but then they told me you turned it down and now I don't want it anymore. Thanks anyway!"

The actor's tweet came after Trump's infamous tweet about him taking a pass on being the magazine's "Person of the Year."

"Time Magazine called to say that I was probably going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!" tweeted Trump. Time Magazine eventually proved his claim to be false, saying that they don't call people who they are "considering" as Person of the Year.

Although hundreds of people jumped on to Twitter to troll Trump, Hamill's parody of the president's Time Magazine tweet seems to be the best spoof of all. Previously, the actor also trolled the president when he read his tweets using Joker's voice. He also took shots at Trump's inauguration by saying that he was part of a government that was a "who's-who of really despicable people."

After that, he supported a GoFundMe initiative to raise funds to purchase Twitter and ban Trump's account. "Let's #BuyTwitter and #BanTrump. With my #ArmageddonAnxiety growing daily—I donated gladly!" he tweeted.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters on Dec. 15.