Mark Hamill Responds to Death Rumors in Humorous Tweet

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actor Mark Hamill waves as he arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015.

American actor Mark Hamill has recently been a victim of another celebrity death hoax. The false spreading rumors of his death caused him to send out a humorous social media post to reassure his fans that he is indeed alive and in good health.

In the Tweet Hamill posted on his official Twitter handle, he shared a black and white image of himself with "1951-2018" in bold red, with a caption below that states "alive and well." The 66-year-old "Star Wars" actor ended the tweet with the hashtag #DontRushMe, which is a humorous way of announcing that he is aware of the false rumors about his alleged death.

However, the picture and caption were not immediately clear to the followers and fans of the actor, and many were apparently "confused" by the post. Perhaps, it is quite possible for viewers to think initially that Hamill may be dead after glancing at the photo for the first time — however, it was clearly stated in the caption that he is indeed alive and kicking.

This caused a lot of people to panic, which led them to pre-emptively express their condolences on Twitter by retweeting Hamill's post, which is a clear indication that they failed to read the entire post before doing so. Hamill's ability to keep his sense of humor intact is obvious, even if one of his "Star Wars" co-stars, Carrie Fischer, died just last year.

Hamill's recent work was for the latest installment in the space opera saga, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." It is the popular opinion of a large group of people that Hamill's performance in the latest film was his best yet, which is no small feat, since he has had a prolific career playing iconic roles, such as playing voice of the Clown Prince of Crime, the Joker from the DC Comic "Batman."