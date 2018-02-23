Mark Hamill To Receive A Star In Hollywood Walk Of Fame

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actor Mark Hamill waves as he arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015.

After 40 years, Mark Hamill is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 66-year old actor wasted no time and celebrated the momentous occasion with an apparent jab at President Trump.

"Can't say this is a dream come true because I was never foolish enough to think something like this could ever happen," posted on his Twitter. "When part of me doubts I deserve such an honor, I remind myself that someone got a "Star" for just one crappy reality show."

Hamill, whose iconic roles include Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise and The Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series," will receive the 2,630th star on the walkway. The traditional Walk of Fame ceremony will be held on the Hollywood Blvd. in front of the El Capitan Theater this coming March 8.

Leron Gubler, president, and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will emcee the event. Helping him will be none other than "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and Hamill's co-star Harrison Ford.

"'Star Wars' fans will be over the moon that hearing their idol Mark Hamill is going to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies said in a recent statement. "We are proud to add this extraordinary actor to our historic Walk of Fame."

Born in Oakland, California, Hamill found his first break when he was discovered in a musical workshop comedy "Anthems in E-Flat Calliope" at the Horseshoe (now Zephyr) Theatre on Melrose Avenue. This was before he studied as a Theatre Arts major at Los Angeles City College.

However, it was his role as the Jedi Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars" that catapulted him to mainstream stardom. He portrayed the character in the first three films and reprised the character decades later following Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm.

This year, Hamill is set to co-star with Gary Oldman and Gillian Anderson in "Squadron 42," the space combat spin-off of the upcoming space game "Star Citizen" developed by Cloud Imperium Games.