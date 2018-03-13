Mark Hamill Wants 'The Predator' Star Jacob Tremblay to Portray Young Luke Skywalker

Facebook/StarWars Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker

Hollywood has just honored Mark Hamill with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, with Harrison Ford and George Lucas there to support him. In an interview during the event, Hamill revealed who he wants to play the young Luke Skywalker in future "Star Wars" films.

Last December, Hamill appeared in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" as Luke Skywalker. Since that might be his last time portraying the role, many are wondering who will be the next actor to play the young version of the character. There have been rumors that "Avengers: Infinity War" star Sebastian Stan closely resembles Hamill and might be fit for the role, but Hamill has a different actor in mind.

"It depends on what point in Luke's life that you would have him be in the movie. Because at first, I'm thinking... the whole point of Luke was that he was bored silly with his life. All he was doing was bulls eyeing wamp rats in his T-16. Now, if they could do not where they have five or six plots and you're cutting around what's going on all around him and they keep cutting back to a really young Luke, I thought, the one I love is Jacob Tremblay," said Hamill.

Tremblay may not be a popular name in Hollywood today, but he previously appeared in "The Book of Henry" and was widely praised for his performance in the film. The film was directed Colin Trevorrow, and while it did not do well at the box office, critics considered Tremblay's performance as one of its strengths. In September, he will also appear in Shane Black's "The Predator."

If Tremblay will be tapped to portray a young Luke in "Star Wars 9," then he has quite big shoes to fill. Hamill is one of the most fan-favorite characters in the current "Star Wars" trilogy, and many consider his performance in "The Last Jedi" as his finest performance ever.

"Star Wars 9" will hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.