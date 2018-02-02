Mark Salling's Death Officially Declared to be Suicide; 'Glee' Co-Star Speaks of Actor's 'Lightness'

Reuters/Jason Redmond Mark Salling's death has been confirmed to be caused by suicide.

The medical examiner from the Los Angeles County confirmed that Salling died from "asphyxia by hanging," according to his autopsy report that was released last Thursday, Buzzfeed confirmed.

Last Tuesday, Salling was discovered hanging from a tree near the riverside in Los Angeles. Prior to this, Salling was already reported missing for hours in the Sunland community. His death came weeks before his sentencing for possessing a massive file of child pornography.

Despite his crime, Salling's lawyer — Michael J. Proctor — defended him from being labeled as just another pedophile after his death.

"A gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment," Proctor said of Salling.

Meanwhile, Salling's co-star from "Glee," Ellis the piano man, also spoke about him after the news of his death was out. According to Ellis, Salling was "personable and affable" with a "very light quality" before he got wrapped up in his crime, PEOPLE reports.

Ellis noted that it took years before Salling was taken hold by "darkness." He also explained that the "lightness" that he saw from Salling might have influenced the actor in developing his problems.

"Sometimes he didn't see other people as complete. ... Part of the problem might have been him not understanding that there were real victims involved in what he was collecting," Ellis explained.

Elling also shared that he believes in redemption and that everyone deserves a second chance to find their purpose in the world. Therefore, he imagines that Salling accepted his punishment for his crime "alternate universe" and later on finds a way "to contribute something to the world."