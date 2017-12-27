Mark Wahlberg to Make Directorial Debut Next Year?

Reuters/Mark Blinch Actor Mark Wahlberg arrives on the red carpet for the film "Deepwater Horizon" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2016.

Actor Mark Wahlberg is gearing up to take the next step in his career. In a recent interview, the actor has revealed that he is going to direct his first feature film in 2018, marking his directorial debut.

Wahlberg rose to fame in the 90s with his pop music act "Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch." However, he eventually set aside his musical career to establish himself as an actor. His acting debut was in 1997, when he starred in the film "Boogie Nights" by Paul Thomas Anderson. For the next two decades, the actor has bounced back and forth between making big-budget films to small feature films.

Since starting his career in the entertainment industry, Wahlberg has received two Oscar nominations — one for Best Supporting Actor in "The Departed" and another for Best Actor in "The Fighter." While he has yet to bag an Oscar in his acting career, Wahlberg has revealed that he is already preparing to venture into directing. Currently, the actor is also busy being a producer of some films, collaborating with his good friend, filmmaker Peter Berg.

In an interview with Collider, Wahlberg said that he would have his directorial debut next year. Although the actor refused to drop specific details about his upcoming project, he teased that his movie would be set in Wisconsin and is based on a true story. According to him, he already showed the movie's script to Berg and is waiting for the filmmaker's response.

"It's either going to happen this time next year, or maybe five years from now, who knows? But maybe this time next year. I have one specific project that I'm thinking about. It takes place in Wisconsin. It's a true story," he said.

Wahlberg is currently in the re-shot of "All the Money in the World," which opened in theaters on Christmas Day. He is also busy filming "Mile 22" with Berg.