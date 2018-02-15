Bravotv/ The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Brandi Glanville will have a tense moment with 'Teen Mom: OG' cast member Amber Portwood in 'Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition'

A new season of "Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition" is about to begin, and it seems to be more explosive than ever.

In the trailer released by WE tv that was posted by E! News, two reality stars who were known for their fierce attitude were seen in a heated conversation.

Based on the trailer, "Teen Mom: OG" star Amber Portwood was having a shouting match with former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and current "Celebrity Big Brother" houseguest Brandi Glanville.

"You drunk f--king b--ch," Portwood told Glanville in the trailer. The ex-Housewife also replied angrily, saying: "Shut the f--k up." But the MTV reality star refused to back down and said: "Do something before I drop kick you in your motherf--king head."

Aside from her beef with Glanville, Portwood will spend her time in the reality series to deal with her issues with her mother Tonya and her fiancé at that time, Matt Baier. According to reports, Portwood and Baier will also have an intense confrontation in front of the camera where she accused him of beating her.

Glanville, on the other hand, will be joined by her estranged father Guy in the upcoming season of "Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition." Based on the trailer, her father was very embarrassed to be associated with her.

Aside from Portwood and Glanville, "Mob Wives" alum Renee Graziano will reportedly join the show with her sisters Jennifer Graziano and Lana Graziano-Zanococchino. "Love & Hip Hop" star and rapper Jim Jones will also be a part of the show, and he will appear together with his girlfriend of seven years Chrissy Lampkin as well as his mother Mama Jones.

WE tv will air the premiere episode of "Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition" on Friday, March 9, at 9 p.m. EST.