'Married at First Sight' News: Nate Duhon and Sheila are Headed for Divorce

Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs, who met and tied the knot on the fifth season of Lifetime's reality series "Married at First Sight," have ended their marriage.

Facebook / MarriedAtFirstSight Promo image for 'Married at First Sight' season 5

In a statement published on Twitter last week, Duhon announced that he has filed for divorce from Downs. He also denied that infidelity was not a factor that led to their separation.

"Already filed for divorce. This was known by both parties, my lawyer, and the lawyer for the show. The reason that led me to file for divorce from Ms. Downs was thoroughly understood by all parties as well," he wrote. "Infidelity was not a reason, nor did I ever admit such a thing. Thank you to those of you who have shown support throughout this tough time."

A separate tweet was sent to address the cheating allegations which Duhon's estranged wife shared on her social media earlier this month. Downs claimed to have received a call from the woman whom her husband has been seeing, the same person whom he called during their honeymoon. Though she told a follower he admitted it, Duhon, in his statement denied such allegations.

Apart from denying the claims, Duhon took a shot at his wife for "twisting stories" into whatever is favorable for her. He revealed that they took counseling session to solve their issues, where she was often called out for being manipulative. Whenever such instances happen, she would switch counselors, Duhon claimed.

Downs responded to her ex's statements, wherein she expressed disappointment about their parting, saying that her former husband could have operated with integrity but chose to lie instead. She did not deny that she addressed their marital problems poorly at times which, according to her, was because she did not know how to deal with a cheating husband.