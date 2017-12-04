Facebook/MarriedAtFirstSight Promotional picture for "Married At First Sight."

Recent reports have revealed that "Married At First Sight" season 6 will feature Brisbane socialite and international model Davina Rankin as one of the glowing brides of the popular reality show. Furthermore, the release date and airtime of "Married At First Sight" season 6 has also been announced.

According to Courier Mail, Rankin appeared as a bride in an extended promo that was released to promote the next season of "Married At First Sight." Rankin, who previously appeared on TV for "First Dates" last year, will not be the only familiar face that will be in the highly anticipated season. An insider of the reality show reveals that at least half of them joined "Married At First Sight" to promote their identity and increase their following to open up more opportunities after season 6. As such, one of the younger grooms, whose identity has yet to be revealed, has also appeared on TV before.

Further reports also reveal that psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson will star in the upcoming season as the matchmakers who will bring the couples together. As such, the compatibility will be based on existing research and extended studies. By the end of "Married At First Sight" season 6, the couples will decide whether to push through with the marriage or file for divorce.

"Married At First Sight" is scheduled to air on TV on Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. EST, while "Married At First Sight: Matchmaking Special" will debut before the regular episode at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime. "Married At First Sight" season 6 is set to feature local strangers and singles legally marry each other. It is expected to test their compatibility and see if the expertly determined matches will be able to survive well beyond the short run of the season.