'Married at First Sight' Season 6 Premiere Date Announced as Another Couple From Season 5 Split Up

(Photo: Facebook/MarriedAtFirstSight)

"Married at First Sight" is taking fans to Boston for its new season.

Season 6 of the hit Lifetime reality series will pair up six complete strangers who meet each other for the first time at the altar when they exchange their vows.

Out of these six singles come three married couples after experts match them up based on how compatible they are through their personalities, interests and other significant factors.

Their journeys will be followed all throughout "Married at First Sight" season 6 and fans will witness the couples get to know each other a little bit better and live in the same house.

Helping them get through the challenges they will almost certainly come across are three experts namely Boston-based psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson.

By the end of the eight-week experiment in "Married at First Sight" season 6, the couples will decide if they want to stay married or break things off.

Over the course of the series, many decided to end the marriage on the show while others, although they initially opted to stay together beyond the show, end up calling it quits.

This is the case for Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs from last year's season. According to Chicago Tribune, the former has officially filed to divorce the latter over irreconcilable differences.

In their season of "Married at First Sight," all three couples including Duhon and Dawns chose to stay married. However, things fell apart for their fellow participants Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot, who were the first in this batch to split up.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico are the last couple standing in the said season, making them one of the three couples in the history of the series that remain together. The other couple — Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from the first season — recently welcomed their first child.