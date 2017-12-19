'Married at First' Sight Season 6 Premiere Date, Cast Revealed

Facebook/MarriedAtFirstSight Promo image for Married at First Sight Season 6

Three new couples will get married after meeting each other for the first time in the season 6 premiere of "Married at First Sight."

Lifetime's popular reality show will return for its sixth season in January, where three single women and three single men will be matched by relationship experts and introduced them to each other in front of the altar.

One of the three pairs is composed of commercial insurance adjuster Molly Duff from Boston and army veteran and financial associate Jonathan Francetic. According to a report from People, Duff was involved in several long-term relationships in the past. Yet she was unable to find the guy that she can consider to be the right one for her. On the other hand, Francetic reportedly grew up in Florida but moved to Boston. He is reportedly looking for someone with a good sense of humor and a great passion for adventure.

The other pair is made up of Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre. Jackson is a 29-year-old cosmetologist and entrepreneur who comes from a big family. She reportedly hates lazy people, and would love to be associated with people who knows how to work hard. Meanwhile, Pierre also comes from a big family since he has 13 siblings. He is reportedly looking for someone who is mature, outgoing, and confident. Just like Jackson, Pierre also hates lazy people.

The third and final pair is composed of Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley. Schwartzberg is a 29-year-old former teacher who is now working as a sales representative. She went through a shocking and sudden loss of her boyfriend several years ago, but she still hopes to meet someone who she could spend her life with. Buckley, on the other hand, is a firefighter who is looking for a thoughtful, energetic, and sincere woman to become his life partner.

The marital journey of all three couples will reportedly start airing on Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" season 6 on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. EDT.