'Married at First Sight' Season 6 Updates: Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre Off To A Rough Start

mylifetime Newlyweds Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre in 'Married at First Sight' season 6

The newly-wed couple Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre are up to an awkward start after getting married on the same day of their meeting in the previous episode of "Married At First Sight" season 6.

In Tuesday's episode, Jackson and Pierre had an opposite idea of how they want to spend their first night together. Jackson thought that she and her new husband will immediately consummate their marriage, which made her nervous because she has been single for quite a while.

Pierre, on the other hand, knew that he does not want to have sex with her on their first night as husband and wife that is why he immediately told her that he just wanted to sleep. The next morning, the 26-year-old grade school teacher mentioned in front of the cameras that he found his new wife "adorable," but he was not comfortable with her peeing with the bathroom door open.

They also had their first tense-filled moment when he refused to list her as his wife on his phone when she forced her to put her name on it.

Pierre spoke with RealityTVWorld to talk about his experiences and learnings while being a part of the show.

In the interview, Pierre shared that he was not worried that he might be paired with someone who just want to be in it for fame. "I don't think this would be the place to find attention or fame, but even if you find those things with this experiment, I'd hope that the love of your life is headlining that," he stated.

He also said that he understands why some people believe that those who participate in the show do not know the true value of marriage. But he wants them to think that those who agreed to be part of the show are taking the risk of entrusting their lives in the hands of strangers.

"I wish everyone can experience this. It's so hard to put yourself out there, and if it wasn't hard enough to put yourself out there, imagine having to worry about someone else's heart," he also said.

Jackson and Pierre's journey as a married couple can be seen in the next episodes of "Married at First Sight" season 6 that airs on Lifetime every Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT.