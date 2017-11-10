'Married at First Sight' Stars Jamie and Doug Hehner Get Their Own Lifetime Reality Show

Facebook / MarriedAtFirstSight Promo image for 'Married at First Sight' season 5

Reality star couple Jamie and Doug Hehner from "Married at First Sight" are getting their own show, Lifetime recently confirmed.

The upcoming new show will be a spin-off titled "Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One" which will obviously cover the couple's daily life with their baby.

Although Lifetime announced the show on Tuesday, it is already set to premiere next month. In a statement, the TV network teased (via E! News): "Their lives will be forever changed, as they welcome the addition of their new little one. The special documents the emotional moments leading up to and capturing the birth of daughter Henley Grace, who has the distinction of being the first ever Married at First Sight baby."

Jamie and Doug first met -- and instantly got married -- in the first season of "Married at First Sight" in 2014. Six months after filming the show as a legitimate married couple, they decided not to get a divorce and have been married to each other ever since. For that, they were also featured in another spinoff called "Married at First Sight: The First Year."

Now that the couple has welcomed their baby into the world, who was the first child born from a couple married because of the reality show franchise, it is just appropriate that they debut the "Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One" spinoff as well.

Jamie and Doug have experienced some serious lows as a married couple. Their first few weeks being together were not perfect but they eventually fell in love. Then, in July 2016, the couple revealed that Jamie had a miscarriage where they lost their first baby after just 17 weeks of pregnancy.

A year later, Jamie remembered the death of their first child in a heartfelt social media post. "Our Baby Hehner was just too beautiful for earth. I love him so much - ALWAYS will - and can't wait to meet him in heaven one day. Please pray for us," Jamie said on Instagram.

In August, the Hehners were blessed with the birth of their baby girl who they named Henley Grace.

"Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One" will premiere on Tuesday, Dec. 19, on Lifetime.