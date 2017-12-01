Married at Home, but at Church Alone

Stepping inside a church building alone is difficult for most people. Walking in as a 'married-single' challenges every ounce of courage one can muster. Sunday after Sunday this is a recurring struggle for those of us who love Jesus and love a spouse who is not a believer.

There were seasons in my married life, when attending church alone, left me with a deep aching in my heart which would often precipitate an intense conflict with my spouse. Still today, as my husband and I recently celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary, I earnestly desire that he would join me on a Sunday morning. I remain prayerful.

Over the years I've wrestled with the varying aspects of attending church as a married-single. I've discovered it is possible to navigate through the challenges.

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/the-challenges-of-going-to-church-alone-as-a-christian-married-to-a-non-believer.html