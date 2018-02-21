Martin Freeman Confirms Involvement in Future MCU Films as C.I.A. Agent Everett Ross

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett "Sherlock" star Martin Freeman will produce "Paradise Lost," a show based on John Milton's classic poem.

After appearing as C.I.A. agent Everett Ross in "Black Panther," Martin Freeman will show up in future films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This was confirmed by Freeman himself, although he did not reveal which particular films he would appear in.

Freeman debuted in the MCU in "Captain America: Civil War," where he played the role of the C.I.A. agent and Deputy Task Force Commander of the Joint Counterterrorism Center. His character worked with the Avengers to capture Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan. Everett Ross' unruffled and efficient demeanor carried over the Marvel's recent outing, "Black Panther," where he is one of the most important allies of T'Challa/ Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman). In the film, he is one of the few people from the outside world to catch a glimpse of Wakanda.

Since appearing in "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panther," there have been speculations that Freeman might once again show up in a future MCU film, particularly "Captain Marvel." This is because it was previously made known that his character used to work in the Air Force, where Carol Danvers actually started her journey into becoming Captain Marvel.

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Freeman confirmed that he's still going to be involved in future MCU films. However, he did not reveal which films those would be. Movieweb noted that he could show up in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4," since the "Black Panther's" mid-credits scene reveals that he makes it out of the film alive. There are also speculations that he could appear in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," since the C.I.A. is expected to have a large presence in the film.

As of now, Freeman's involvement in the two upcoming "Avengers" films is still kept under wraps. Previous casting announcements for "Captain Marvel" also did not include his name, so it remains to be seen if theories about his involvement in it are true.