Martin Scorsese Confirms End of Filming for 'The Irishman'

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Martin Scorsese will direct "The Irishman" with Robert de Niro and Al Pacino for Netflix.

Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" has been in the works for months now, but just this week, Scorsese has revealed that production on his upcoming film has already wrapped. Earlier this week, Scorsese took to social media to announce that filming on the film has already concluded, indicating that it is entering the post-production stage anytime now.

On Monday, Scorsese shared a photo from the set of "The Irishman" and captioned it, "That's a wrap! Thank you to the many people who made this possible. #iheardyoupainthouses #theirishman," confirming that they have already wrapped the production of the film.

"The Irishman" is one of Netflix's big projects this year. According to reports, the streaming giant has put up a hefty amount of budget that no traditional Hollywood studio was willing to put up just to make the film happen. Netflix has reportedly allotted $100 million for the project, which even ballooned during the filming process. Considering that, "The Irishman" is said to be Scorsese's most expensive film project to date.

"The Irishman's" huge budget is reportedly due to the fact that the film is set in two time periods, requiring Scorsese to utilize de-aging technology — the same technology that was used in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, a part of the film requires the stars to look younger than their normal selves.

As of now, Netflix has not yet released the official synopsis for the upcoming film. However, the novel on which it is based, "I Heard You Paint Houses" by Henry Brandt, centers on a character named Frank Sheeran, a labor union official with mob connections. In the novel, he recalls his involvement in the slaying of American labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

It remains to be seen if the upcoming film will remain faithful to the novel's plot or will introduce new twists. "The Irishman" arrives on Netflix in 2019.