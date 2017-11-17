Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4: Expect Future Films To Be More Cosmic

Facebook/Avengers Promotional picture for "Avengers: Infinity War."

While the end of Phase 3 is still two years away, fans are already eager to know what's in store for the next batch of Marvel films. However, it might take a while before any official word comes out as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that nothing will be publicly revealed until after "Avengers 4" hits theaters.

In an interview with Collider, Feige said that he knows when Marvel Studios will be announcing its Phase 4 plans. However, he also added that fans should just get comfortable and enjoy the remainder of the Phase 3 ride for now.

"Yes. It won't be for a while," Feige says. "Our focus is on the next six movies. Finishing the first three phases, getting Untitled 'Avengers' out into the world in May '19 before publicly focusing on anything else."

So with at least two years away from any official announcements what can fans expect about the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

For one, there are already speculations that future Marvel films will be like "Thor: Ragnarok" in that it will be much more cosmic, dealing with characters in space. While the past three phases dealt with mostly human, Earth-bound villains, the arrival of Thanos and the fall of Asgard mean that more powerful villains will make their debut.

The arrival of the gang from "Guardians of the Galaxy" further strengthens this theory. The MCU might also take a more humorous tone as it did in "Guardians," along with "Ragnarok," films that pretty much defines deep space as a place where humor is strong within the MCU.

While not every film in Phase 4 will be made on a lighter note, it's very likely that most of them will. It will still be up for Marvel though, to decide just how many of the films will be made in a lighter note, especially with the occasional Earth-based, and somewhat more serious, the hero being introduced every once and a while.