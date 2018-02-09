Marvel Cinematic Universe Reveals Class Photo Worth 10 Years of Movie Production

Facebook/Avengers The 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will conclude after the second part of "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2019.

Marvel Comics recently unveiled a star-studded "class photo" of all the actors, actresses, filmmakers, directors, and writers who worked on the 10-year development of the Marvel Comics Universe (MCU).

The photograph was taken from a production stage designed specifically to accommodate the 79 actors and filmmakers who are set to contribute one last time for the last installment of the 10-year storyline, "Avengers: The Infinity War."

Marvel first started its cinematic universe with the release of "Iron Man," whose titular character is played by Robert Downey Jr. "Iron Man" would then be followed by other central "Avengers" characters such as Chris Evans' "Captain America" and "Thor" by Chris Hemsworth. Each of the aforementioned films had three installments.

Besides the three main characters, there was also a massive supply of solo movies from supporting characters. The latest would be the February release of "Black Panther" starred by Chadwick Boseman.

Other solo movies include "Doctor Strange" by Benedict Cumberbatch, "Ant-Man" by Paul Rudd, "Spiderman: Homecoming" by Tom Holland, and the yet-to-be-produced "Black Widow" working title by Scarlett Johansson.

Other highly regarded actors who played important roles, albeit supporting, include Vin Diesel (Groot), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Mark Ruffalo (The Incredible Hulk), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Samuel Jackson (Nick Fury), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), and Josh Brolin (Thanos).

The men behind the camera, namely the Russo brothers, were also present in the film. The Russo brothers have overseen the movie since day one, and they are reportedly finishing off their tenure with Marvel after the last "Avengers" film, which would hand the "Black Widow" film to another director.

Of course, the man behind it all, Marvel Comics founder and writer Stan Lee, was also present in the picture.

The setup featured a simple black backdrop, but a large Marvel design on the flooring that celebrates the 10-year success of the Marvel universe that spans 22 films, not including those that will come out after the end of the second part of "Infinity War" in 2019.

The first half of the two-part "Avengers: Infinity War" movie is set to arrive on May 4., marking the culmination of the entire MCU storyline.