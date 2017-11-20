Marvel Comics Names Runaways Editor As New Editor-in-Chief

Marvel Comics Marvel names 'Runaways' editor as new Editor-in-Chief

Marvel is undergoing a massive change as Marvel Comics Editor-in-chief Alex Alonso has stepped down from his role. Filling in his shoes C.B. Cebulski, Marvel's VP of international brand management, as well as editor of the comic book company's sleeper, hit series, "Runaways."

Alonso became Editor-in-Chief six years ago and went on to oversee Marvel events such as Avengers vs. X-Men, The Death of Wolverine, and Secret Wars. He also held the post during the highly controversial and under-performing Secret Empire that saw Captain America become an evil agent of Hydra.

It was also during his tenure that characters such as Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man Miles Morales made their respective debut. After stepping down as Editor-in-Chief, Alonso will also be leaving the company, having worked there for 17 years.

Speaking to the New York Times, Marvel Entertainment President Dan Buckley said that Alonso's departure was a "mutually agreed upon parting of ways." He also went on to praise Alonso for leading the company to "some of our top two or three sales years of all time."

As for Alonso's replacement, Cebulski joined Marvel in 2002 as an associate editor and was appointed to VP of international brand management in 2011, the same year Alonso took over the reins at Marvel. He has overseen Marvel's localization and availability of foreign digital comics services and in recruiting non-American artists and writers.

However, Cebulski is mostly remembered by fans as the editor of "Runaways." The series, which was written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Adrian Alphona featured a diverse and compelling cast of teenage children of supervillains rebelling against both the bad guys and good guys.

The series has since been canceled although the characters have been seen in other comics. The Runaways also served as the basis for a TV series set to debut on Hulu next week.