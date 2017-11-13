'Marvel: Contest of Champions' News: Thor's 'Ragnarok' Version Joins Roster

(Photo: Kabam) God of Thunder's "Thor: Ragnarok" has arrived in "Marvel: Contest of Champions."

In lieu of the release of "Thor: Ragnarok" in the cinemas, "Marvel: Contest of Champions" updates its roster with the addition of the version of the God of Thunder from the movie.

Naturally, the story of this iteration of Thor is inspired from the third movie based on the Asgardian, which has become one of the biggest Marvel films in history.

Those who have yet to see "Thor: Ragnarok" are advised to read at their own discretion as minor spoilers will be discussed below.

As seen in the picture embedded above, the look and getup this "Thor: Ragnarok" version coming to "Marvel: Contest of Champions" is inspired from the point in the movie where he is forced to fight Gladiator Hulk.

There, he wields a helmet and weapons that fans are not used to seeing him use because and as seen in the "Thor: Ragnarok" trailers, Hela (Cate Blanchett) has destroyed, without effort, his beloved hammer — the Mjolnir.

Developer Kabam had this to say about the addition of the "Thor: Ragnarok" version of the superhero in "Marvel: Contest of Champions":

When an ancient evil, lurking for eons, is released from its shackles, the Asgardian God of Thunder is thrown into a whirlwind of chaos. Ripped from his familiar surroundings and stripped of his powers, Thor's only hope is to summon the warrior within, and fight his way back against impossible odds. With his kingdom shattered and his people in dire need, Thor must discover what it means to be a true leader.

This Thor will play well with experienced players seeing that he boasts 17,000 HP and 1,081 attack stats, which could be deadly in the hands of a veteran "Marvel: Contest of Champions" fighter.

The character belongs in the Skill character class and comes with the basic abilities Power Gain, Auto-Block, Stun and Armor Break. Players can read all about what he has to offer in "Marvel: Contest of Champions" here.