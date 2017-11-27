'Marvel Heroes' Developer Gazillion Shuts Down, Terminates Employees

Gazillion, the developer of "Marvel Heroes," has shut down a month earlier than expected. And its employees were discharged from work without severance pay, a day before Thanksgiving.

Facebook/marvelheroes Promo image for 'Marvel Heroes'

Polygon mentioned in their report that Gazillion Entertainment had already announced its plan to gradually shut down Marvel Heroes before 2017 ends. The company's CEO David von Dorman sent a letter to its employees informing them that they are already being terminated from work – immediately. However, a few employees remain working for the company to facilitate admin matters such as bank transfer of assets and the like.

In an official statement on Marvel Heroes forum, Gazillion says that "Marvel Heroes" servers will continue to run until December 31, 2017, but the company will remove real money transactions as soon as possible. On the other hand, players will be able to access the game for free once the sunset period commences. An exact date has not been set, but rest assured Marvel will announce the information as soon they can.

"We regret to inform our Marvel Heroes fans that we have ended our relationship with Gazillion Entertainment, and that the Marvel Heroes games will be shut down," Marvel said in a statement issued last week. "We would like to sincerely thank the players who joined the Marvel Heroes community, and will provide any further updates as they become available."

Employees who were laid-off took to Twitter to detail their termination. Many revealed that they were fired before Thanksgiving without severance pay. Following the news, players have clamored for refunds. Given how they terminated their employees without pay, refunds seem unlikely as of the moment.

"Marvel Heroes" is a free-to-play massively multiplayer role-playing game which initially launched on PCs in June of 2013. It re-launched under the names "Marvel Heroes 2015," "Marvel Heroes 2016," and "Marvel Heroes Omega."