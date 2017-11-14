Marvel Legend Stan Lee Says 'Black Widow' Standalone Film Will Happen

Facebook/Avengers Charlie Cox wants Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character to be a part of "Daredevil" season 3.

Marvel has yet to confirm the "Black Widow" standalone film, but if Stan Lee's recent statement is anything to go by, it looks like it really is going to happen. The Marvel legend recently appeared at an industry convention, where he suggested that the project would happen "one day."

Although the Marvel legend did not specify when the "Black Widow" standalone film would make its way to the big screen, the 94-year-old Lee said it would happen. He suggested the possibility at the Supanova Comic-Con in Brisbane, Australia, where one reporter asked him during the Q&A portion of his panel if the "Black Widow" movie would ever materialize. "Funny you should ask that. One day there will be a 'Black Widow' movie," answered the comic book writer.

Prior to Lee's statement, "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi also said in a statement that he would like Black Widow to have a film of her own. The director previously said that if the "Black Widow" standalone film would happen, he would prefer it to be done with humor.

"I'd like to see Black Widow as something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be. Because we know her story and it's very sullen and very dark and her history is very dark. But! What's the funny version of that? What's the more entertaining version of that?" he said.

According to Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow in previous Marvel films, she's lucky to have explored the rich origin story of Black Widow in her previous films, but she thinks it's about time to reveal the different sides of the character by giving the female heroine her own standalone film.

Johansson started playing Black Widow in "Iron Man 2." She also portrayed the character in "The Avengers," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Captain America: Civil War," and "Captain America: Winter Soldier." Next year, she will suit up as the Black Widow again for the "Avengers: Infinity War."