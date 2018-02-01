Marvel Releases New 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' Trailer

Facebook/antman Promo image for 'Ant-Man and The Wasp'

Marvel just recently released the new trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp," and it looks like Scott Lang will finally get to have a partner after all.

The character of The Wasp had first been introduced during the 2015 "Ant-Man" film starring Paul Rudd. In the movie's mid-credits scene, Dr. Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, introduces an all-new prototype suit for the superhero and offers it to Evangeline Lilly's character, Hope Van Dyne. Now, it looks like that brief tease will officially play a big role in the upcoming "Ant-Man and The Wasp" film, where the latter will have a significant presence alongside Paul Rudd's character, Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man. Just recently, Marvel had finally released the trailer for the upcoming film featuring Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp.

"In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lily) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission," Marvel Studios said in a press release.

The trailer begins with a flashback of the events that saw Scott Lang helping out Captain America (Chris Evans) and his faction during the film "Captain America: Civil War." It comes with a voiceover from the former asking van Dyne if she would've helped them if he had asked for her help. Van Dyne, in turn, answers in an uncertain manner, but she remarked that if that had happened, Scott Lang wouldn't have been caught and imprisoned.

The trailer also features thrilling scenes of the two protagonist in action, as well as The Wasp's brand new gear: a pair of wings and a blaster.

Apart from Rudd, Lilly and Douglas, Bobby Cannavale, Laurence Fishburne, David Dastmalchian, Walton Goggins, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Hannah John Kamen, Randall Park, Michael Peña, Michelle Pfeiffer and T.I. will also appear in the film.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp" will be released this coming July 16, 2018.