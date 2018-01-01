Marvel Reveals Create A Comic Platform With A Number Of Disappointing Restrictions

Facebook/Deadpool movie The Michelangelo-inspired poster of 'Deadpool 2'

Fans can now relive their wildest superhero fantasies with Marvel's new Create Your Own platform. The platform allows users to create their own comics using Marvel superheroes, with some restrictions of course. The platform is also region-specific meaning that only those "physically located" in the US, Canada, Australia, and Singapore can use the service.

The website for the not-yet-launched platform is now live but has already listed a number of dos and don'ts for its potential userbase. These restrictions range from the understandable to downright odd with some users already expressing their disappointment at the rules which they see as, well, too restrictive.

Heyyy so I heard Marvel is letting us make our own comics now and there are some rules about stuff we have to include? Anyway @bisonfisticuffs and I made you a thing, I think we got everything in there pic.twitter.com/nF3qyJwIQl — Alex de Campi (@alexdecampi) December 29, 2017

For one, users of the platform are prohibited from using "obscenity, bad or offensive language," or even "proxies for bad or offensive language." This includes the classic "@#$%!" substitute for curse words that have been a staple in comic-dom for decades.

Perhaps aspiring comic writers can take some inspiration from the 90s X-Men series and create some very profane-sounding words without actually using one such as Wolverine's signature "gutter-trash" insult. However, the restrictions regarding profanity are just the tip of the iceberg.

Users are also prohibited from using double entendres, amusement parks (other than Disney), killer bees, guns, death, or "other controversial topics," including "social issues" in their comics. Even comic book clichés like suggestive poses and bare midriffs are also prohibited.

This minefield of restrictions not only make it harder for aspiring comic writers to make their dream comic but they also make it virtually impossible to feature some Marvel characters. Anti-heroes like The Punisher and Deadpool who make liberal use of violence and profanity respectively will likely not thrive in this ecosystem.

Users will also have to be careful not to reference non-Disney affiliated brands with their comics. So instead of using Universal Studios Florida as a setting, they might have to relocate their scene to Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort. The fact that creations will also belong to Marvel also makes the platform less than appealing as the studio will be able to use, adapt, and redistribute creators' works without credit or monetary compensation.

For those who want to cultivate their own skill, the platform will definitely be a worthy proving ground. However, those who are looking to make it big in the comic-publishing world using their own originality will likely be better off creating indie works at their own leisure, free from restrictions of any kind.