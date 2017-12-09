Actors who will be lending their voices to the characters in the animated film also announced

YouTube courtesy of Marvel HQ 'Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors' is due out next year

A new animated film is coming from Marvel Entertainment next year, and this one aims to present something new to viewers.

"Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors" is the aforementioned animated effort, and it will feature some of the brand's newest superheroes.

These characters are ones that "have garnered major fan excitement over the last few years," according to a post on Marvel.com. Viewers will be able to witness these new characters joining forces and showing the world that "sometimes the difference between a 'hero' and 'misfit' is just in the name."

Commenting on the characters set to be included in the film, Cort Lane, Marvel's senior vice president of animation and family entertainment, said: "I'm very excited that our Marvel Rising team of heroes is so inclusive, reflecting characters with different backgrounds, particularly a set of strong female leads that our young audience can connect with."

Leading the cast of characters who will be featured in "Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors" is Captain Marvel (voiced by Kim Raver). She acts as a leader of sorts for the other characters included in the film.

Ms. Marvel (Kathreen Khavari) looks up to Captain Marvel, and she will be using her unique talents to show that she can be a hero too. Ghost-Spider (Dove Cameron) features spider-like powers, which makes her quite similar to one of Marvel's more iconic heroes.

Quake (Chloe Bennet) produces waves that can mimic earthquakes, while Squirrel Girl (Milana Vayntrub) possesses exceptional strength, agility and the "senses of a squirrel." America Chavez (Cierra Ramirez) also features above average strength and speed and complements those with an ability to fly.

Inferno (Tyler Posey) can produce flames at will, though he is not always in control of them. Exile (BooBoo Stewart) features interesting abilities, including ones that enable him to teleport. The Patriot (Kamil McFadden) admires Captain America and he is a similarly tough and determined combatant.

Lockjaw and Tippy Toe (both voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) will help out the heroes in the film.

Opposing the film's antagonists will be Hala (Ming-Na Wen), a Kree Accuser who will do whatever is necessary to accomplish her goal of galactic domination.

Also set to be featured in the film are Gloria "Glory" Grant (Skai Jackson) and Captain George Stacy (Steven Weber), two characters who are closely connected to Ghost-Spider.

Fans can also check out the brief preview trailer embedded below that shows off some of the film's voice actors hard at work and talking about their characters.

More news about "Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors" should be made available soon.